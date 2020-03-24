A Letter From The Levittown Fire Department

Dear Residents,

The Levittown Fire Department has been and is in close contact with the State and local health departments, local hospitals and other emergency response and preparedness agencies. We are now operating under special COVID-19 directives designed to protect our volunteers and you, our neighbors. Our members are no strangers to risk and are committed to serving Levittown with fire and

EMS protection even in these difficult times. For us to continue to do our job as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and require us to respond to more and more alarms, we need your help.

As part of our COVID-19 Emergency Operation Plan, we will be operating with less people on alarms. We will be doing this to minimize the risk of exposure to our crews, and you the community. lf we suspect that any of our members have contracted or been diagnosed with COVID-19, that member will be out of service for weeks as would any volunteer who was working directly with that person. The more members that we are forced to sideline, the less manpower we will have to respond to alarms.

We need to avoid this happening, so we will be taking extra precautions when we arrive at your home, For example, you will notice many of our first-responders will now be using special equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns to protect both you and them.

Now, more than ever, if you call for help, please make sure that it is a true emergency that requires an ambulance. If it is a true emergency, when you call, please make sure to provide a clear description of the symptoms that you are experiencing to the dispatcher answering your call. If you have been diagnosed as being infected with the COVID-19 virus, please state that clearly to the dispatcher

answering your call. We will respond to every call, but we can serve you better and protect you and our members if we are prepared. Conversely, if your medical situation is not an emergency, and you can get to the hospital safely on your own, or with the help of family or friends, please do that rather than call for an ambulance.

lf you call us for a non-urgent alarm, you could potentially be committing our emergency personnel and vehicles from responding to another member of the community who has an emergency and needs our services more immediately, For this reason, we ask that you only call us for true emergencies to ensure

that our services are available for those in our community that need us most.

Thank you, Levittown, for working in partnership with us and together we will get through this.