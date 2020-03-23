MacArthur Juniors Hones His Talents at Julliard

MacArthur High School junior Luoxian He considers music as a major part of his life.

The talented student-musician has been playing the French horn since the fourth grade and

is involved in the prestigious Music Advancement Program at the Juilliard School. He applied and auditioned to be in the program in eighth grade, joined in ninth grade and

will continue in the program until he graduates high school.

To be accepted, a student must have at least two years of experience with an instrument, reside in the tri-state area and fit the age requirement of 8-17 years old at the time of their audition.

The Music Advancement Program allows students to work with professional musicians and educators, participate in solo and ensemble performance opportunities and receive exclusive scholarships to summer music camps.

Student participants attend Juilliard every Saturday for a full day where they engage in private lessons, music theory, ear training, workshops and more to enhance their talents.

“It truly has been an amazing experience,” said He. “I wanted to join because I love

classical music and Juilliard is the top music school in the country.”

At MacArthur High School, He is involved in the school band and has played with the school’s symphony orchestra. After he graduates, he plans to continue pursuing his love of music.