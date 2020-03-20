Division Avenue’s DECA Students Earn Medals

Members of Division Avenue High School’s DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of

America) chapter in the Levittown Public Schools recently competed at the DECA State Career Conference in Rochester.

Advised by Mark Engels, four of the Division Avenue High School DECA members took home medals in their event categories.

DECA is an extracurricular activity that helps prepare future leaders and

entrepreneurs through role-play competitions in business-themed areas.

Senior Ethan Sochinsky earned three awards, two in role-play events and a top 10 award. He also qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, TN by placing third overall in the Personal Financial Literacy Role-Play event.

Junior Abani Ahmed competed in the Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

event and took home a role play award and a top-10 award.

Junior Josh Baer earned a top 10 award in the DECA Online Test and sophomore Guruansh Kohli earned a medal in the role-play 2 event.

-Submitted by the Levittown Public Schools