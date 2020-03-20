Board Of Education Honors Volunteers

At its March 11 meeting, the Levittown Public Schools Board of Education recognized many of its community volunteers.

As part of the evening’s ceremony, those who serve on the district’s PTA Council Board, PTA Budget Committee, Food Service Committee and as PTA presidents were all recognized for their service and dedication to the students and schools.

In addition, the winner of a logo contest for the Levittown Education Foundation was selected and recognized by the board and members of the LEF.

Congratulations to MacArthur High School junior Aidan Langley, who received a certificate and framed version of his winning work.

-Submitted by the Levittown Public Schools