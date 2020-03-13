Levittown Schools Closed Due To GC Tech Staffer’s Coronavirus Test

The Levittown Public Schools announced that the district will be closed on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 after a GC Tech staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We have been notified by the Nassau County Department of Health that a GC Tech staff member has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” the district’s website states. “As mandated by the New York State Health Department, GC Tech will be closed on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

“Since GC Tech is located at Levittown Memorial, and our students attend this program, the Levittown School District will also close all district schools on Friday and Monday out of an abundance of caution to clean and disinfect all of our schools.”

Though the staffer is not an employee of the Levittown Public Schools, the district believed this was the proper course of action that needed to be taken.

As of now, instruction will resume on Tuesday, March 17.