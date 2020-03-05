Athlete of The Week: Kayla DeJesus

By Josh Finkelstein

Kayla DeJesus is trying to help lead Division Avenue High School deep into the New York State tournament this season after capturing the Nassau County championship. That was one of the best moments of her young career so far and it was by far her favorite from this season with the Blue Dragons.

“From this year, it’s definitely being able to go to counties with my team and winning counties with a chance to go to states this year,” DeJesus said.

DeJesus is a big reason why the team has been so successful this season.

“Kayla, a senior captain, helped lead the girls varsity bowling team to a consecutive conference championship and a Nassau County championship,” head coach Madeline Pagano said. “Kayla worked extremely hard in the offseason bowling in outside leagues and her hard work paid off.

“She is an All-County player with a 167.3 average and had a high game of 233,” Pagano said. “Kayla leads by example, with her enthusiasm, hard work and dedication.”

Being raised in a family of bowlers, the high school senior developed her abilities from them. Her father, mother and siblings each participated in the sport at one point or another.

“It became like a family thing,” she said. “A lot of people in my family bowl and I’ve just grown an interest in it over the years.”

After years of being a student of the game, DeJesus is now serving as the teacher with her younger sister Erica joining the varsity team this season. It was a new role for her, but she has taken it in stride, becoming a better leader because of it.

“Sometimes, she asks me for help and I try to help the team when they ask for help and I try to as much as I can,” the older DeJesus sister said. “It definitely has [helped me improve as a leader].”

Division Avenue High School is set to start their road through the state tournament, with the hope of winning it this year. When asked what has led to the team’s success up to this point, she pointed to something that can’t be seen on a score card or a stat sheet.

“Just being able to become so close with each other, being able to show sportsmanship and help each other out throughout the season and being able to communicate well,” she said about the Blue Dragons’ success. “That has definitely helped us.”

DeJesus will be looking to help the Division Avenue High School Blue Dragons win states next month.