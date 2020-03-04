Levittown Public Schools Partner With South Oaks Hospital For Enhanced Program

Mental wellness is at the forefront of the educational realm. Educators are attempting to make children feel safer inside and out of the classroom, and the way to do that is by treating mental health issues before they lead to more serious problems.

In a new partnership with South Oaks Hospital, the largest behavioral health facility in Suffolk County, the Levittown Public Schools will have a new mental health services program for students. The program originally started at the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District before moving to Levittown, as well as several other Long Island school districts.

“Being at a child’s school so we are readily accessible for our adolescents has made a huge difference in their mental health and well-being,” Sharon Skariah, director of child and adolescent psychiatry, said. “Now, students who might wait months for an appointment can be seen in the schools and then linked to ongoing outpatient therapy/medication management much more quickly. Seeing a psychiatrist in their building one-on-one also helps families and students feel more comfortable with the idea of seeing a behavioral health professional, helping to reduce the stigma.”

South Oaks’ program with Levittown means the district will have access to child and adolescent psychiatrists, providing behavioral health consultations to those who need it. Additionally, the psychiatrists offer educational support to the district’s psychology team to help them provide the best behavioral health services for the students.

“With the increased need for mental health services across all age groups, the benefits being offered in our partnership with the hospital will far exceed what a district can provide on its own,” Levittown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tonie McDonald said in a statement. “I am grateful to South Oaks for joining forces with Levittown Public Schools on this initiative. In combination with our increased professional development on mental health and a focus on social emotional awareness, districtwide, these programs are sure to provide invaluable resources for our students and community alike.”

South Oaks provides quarterly education for the school district’s faculty about issues like suicide risk assessment. This program has allowed the school district’s social workers to better understand how to direct a student toward the mental health services they might need.

South Oaks Hospital, located in Meville, has representatives who also make phone calls to find the kind of assistance a student might need in a timely manner, which can sometimes be provided at South Oaks itself, as well as verify the students’ insurance status, benefits and perform discharge planning. If a student requires hospitalization, Northwell Health’s Center for Emergency Medical Services will provide a discreet ambulance for the student.

“Our teenagers are facing many different challenges and stressors and sometimes need additional support to manage all of that,” South Oaks Hospital associate executive director Brian Pritchard said. “We are pleased to be able to help these seven school districts to provide the necessary mental health services for our adolescents. And we are willing to work with other districts who may benefit from this kind of assistance.”

South Oaks Hospital hopes to have a total of 12 school districts participate in this program by the end of the 2020-21 school year. For more information, call Bradley Lewis, manager of school-based services at South Oaks Hospital, at 631-608-5727.

Resources Available In Levittown

• YES Community Counseling Center

at 152 Center Lane, Levittown: 516-719-0313

• St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church

at 3100 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown: 516-731-4220

• Levittown Public Schools substance

abuse counselors: 516-434-7550

• Island Trees School District

social worker: 516-495-7705

• Nassau Guidance & Counseling

at 1959 Monroe Ave., North Bellmore: 516-221-9494

• Family & Children’s Association

at 100 East Old Country Rd., Mineola: 516-746-0350