Athlete Of The Week: Jennifer Taggart

Bowling is not as easy as you might think. It’s about precision, being able to focus and performing well in clutch situations.

Meet MacArthur High School senior Jennifer Taggart, a star for the girls varsity bowling squad. Head coach Chris Leahy can’t stop talking about his star bowler, and he appreciates how she’s grown to become a leader for the Generals.

“Jennifer is one the most well balanced athletes I have ever met,” Leahy said. “She does an amazing job balancing school, work and bowling. She is also a fantastic teammate who is always willing to help another bowler from any team at any time.”

Taggart is a two-time All-County bowler, and she competed in States as well. The Tribune spoke with Taggart, discussing her high school career, the challenges of varsity bowling and more.

Q: How did you get started bowling?

A: My stepdad actually got me involved in it when I was in the eighth grade.

Q: How do you feel you’ve grown since you started?

A: I feel like I’ve grown a lot. When I started, I was bowling in the 90s and low 100s. Now, my average is up to 173. The rest of the team bowls around the 140s, and they’re improving, too. We just have a fun time.

Q: What do you feel your keys to success are while bowling?

A: Bowling is a big mental sport. As long as you keep an open mind with positive vibes, you can basically do whatever you’re capable of. You need to bowl each frame you’re in, focus and just keep moving forward.

Q: What can you improve upon?

A: I can definitely improve the mental part of it. I’m very stubborn when it comes to a lot of things. I can probably change what I do to improve my game.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

A: My stepdad always tells me to be fearless. Don’t be afraid to try something new or do something out of my comfort zone.

Q: What does it mean to have multiple accolades in bowling?

A: It means a lot, especially since I started late. If I can do this much in such a short amount of time, what else can I do?