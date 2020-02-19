Division Avenue Grad Participates In Fashion Wee

Elaina Braverman, an 18-year-old graduate from Division Avenue High School, just checked off an item from her bucket list.

The Division alumna walked the runway during the New York Fashion Week, one of the most highly attended and popular events in the industry. The opportunity came thanks to a partnership with designers Marie Belle Couture and Triple Stitch Diva.

Additionally, Braverman is also an aspiring actress, with credits in The Sinner, CBS’ FBI, Law and Order SVU, as well as a role in the upcoming independent film Damaged Disciples. The Tribune spoke with Braverman, who discusses the opportunity to participate in Fashion Week, her journey to this point and more.

Q: How did you get your start in modeling and when?

A: I got started in modeling four years ago when I was asked to walk for Monica Jones in New York Fashion Week. She owns the crochet and couture dress line Triple Stitch Diva. I first got experience walking on stage doing beauty pageants when I was 14 years old. I won the beauty and photogenic categories twice for my age group in the All-American Boy and Girl Pageant held on Long Island.

Q: What does it mean to you to participate in Fashion Week?

A: It means a lot to me to walk in Fashion Week because the designers have big shows with lots of models and media and a huge audience, so being chosen to walk in New York Fashion Week is an honor. It’s also a lot of fun because I always make new friends and have a good time with the other models.

Q: What was your favorite part of walking the runway?

A: My favorite part of walking the runway in Fashion Week this February was modeling at the Society Fashion Show in lower Manhattan for Marie Belle Courture. I walked in her beautiful white, two-piece outfit with beautiful pink flowers and a long, flowing skirt. I was afraid I might trip on the train when I was walking the runway and turning, but I was glad that I was able to pull that off and it went well.

Q: What challenges present themselves as you work your way up in the entertainment and modeling industries?

A: I am now auditioning for larger, speaking roles. In the beginning, I just did background work in movies and TV. I was background in the movies The Greatest Showman and Spiderman Homecoming. As I try out for larger, principal roles, the competition is greater and you have to memorize your lines. I did have a speaking and dancing role in a music video with an anti-bullying message and the Mariah Carey song “Treat Me Right.” Doing the video was a lot of fun, so I hope to get more principal parts in the future.

Q: What is the highlight of your young career thus far?

A: I loved doing a commercial for Vera Moore cosmetics. I had a speaking role in that. I am a big fan of her beauty products and an ambassador for the brand. That was a lot of fun to do. We shot it at the Roslyn Duck Pond on Long Island.

Q: What are your goals moving forward?

A: I’d love to be a guest star and have a speaking role on Law and Order SVU. It’s one of my favorite shows and I did appear briefly in a recent episode this season, playing a fit model. I’d also like to one day be a recurring character on either a sitcom or TV drama.