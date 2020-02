On Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., the Levittown Volunteer Fire Department and Nassau County Police Department units responded to a two-car accident on Hempstead Turnpike and Center Lane, which caused on car to strike a utility pole.

Two people were injured and transported to local hospitals and crews applied speedy dry to fluid spills in the roadway. Two lanes of Hempstead Turnpike East bound and the service road were closed as crews operated at the scene.

-Submitted by Kevin Imm