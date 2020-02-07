Athlete Of The Week:

Seaford High School’s Jamie McSorley loves to be the central voice. It suits her well considering she’s the center for the Vikings’ varsity girls basketball squad.

The senior has just a few months left of her high school career. But she has several goals she wants to accomplish before she takes off the green and white uniform one last time.

The Tribune spoke with McSorley, who discusses her time at Seaford, how she was selected as a captain and more.

Q: How did you get to the position you’re in with the Vikings?

A: I’ve been playing on the varsity basketball team since I was a freshman. I’ve been lucky enough to be the captain last year as a junior and this year. Basketball has always been a big part of how I stay involved and stay active. I played school basketball for four years, as well as CYO [Catholic Youth Organization] in the fall and I play travel every spring. I pretty much play all year long.

Q: What’s it like to be captain of this team?

A: It’s really fun and I really enjoy it. A lot of the girls look up to me because we’re mostly a younger team, made up of sophomores and freshmen. I like to be able to motivate them and set a good example of how a successful team should run.

Q: What do you feel your keys to success are on the court?

A: Everyone is really athletic on our team. We’re really good at turning our defense into our offense. We’re really good defenders. We hold our opponents to a minimum, and that helps us get good shots.

Q: What challenges do you face as a center?

A: Sometimes, it’s hard because I’m basically the only center. We have two girls who are relatively new to varsity this year. I get a lot of responsibilities as the senior center, so I have to manage my time and make it worth it when I’m in the game. I have to leave my team in a good position for the other centers, helping them understand what they have to do when they get in the game as well.

Q: What do you well with as a leader?

A: I like playing defense because I like to block shots. That’s an exciting part of the game for me. I enjoy posting up in the paint, making a strong move to the basket and getting to the foul line for my team.

Q: What are some of your goals before you graduate?

A: We’re in a good spot so far in our conference. My goal is to make a good playoff run with my team and finish my senior year off strong.