Athlete Of The Week: Ethan Sochinsky

Division Avenue High School’s record book is full of Ethan Sochinsky’s name. The senior varsity runner is one of the quickest in the school’s history, and he has set five records for the Blue Dragons.

A year ago, Sochinsky won the Nassau 3B 400-meter championship in an astonishing 50.34-second run, capping off his season with a 200-meter title (23.26 seconds) as well.

“Ethan is everything you can ask for in an athlete,” track and field coach Peter Bechhoff said. “He’s a hard worker, talented, a great leader and an all-around great person. He always has a smile on his face and can always put a smile on mine.”

Before this year’s postseason begins, Sochinsky is in the best shape of his career. He just set a pace of 6.75 seconds in the 55-meter run, which he said was “completely unexpected.” The Tribune spoke to the runner, who’s going to Stony Brook University in the fall.

Q: What has the year been like for you?

A: My year has been great. We have an entirely new coaching staff, and we’ve had some great coaches before. But the new coaches fit the mold of the past ones, and they absolutely fit the program. They got to know myself individually and the culture of the entire team. I’ve been running fantastic and I’ve been running personal bests recently.

Q: What are your keys to success while running?

A: There’s two factors. Individually, I have the mindset to keep improving and I’m going into the meets mentally strong. I just love being vibrant during the meets. There’s a lot of positive energy with the team, and it’s having a significant impact on not only me, but the way everyone is running.

Q: How did you get started running competitively?

A: I started in the third or fourth grade through the Levittown PAL [Police Activity League]. I’ve been performing well ever since then. It’s definitely had a positive impact on me.

Q: What’s your proudest moment in terms of running?

A: I’d definitely say when I ran my 49.86 time and became the Nassau County champion in Class AA last season. It was an all-around great race and I loved the atmosphere. I was getting a lot of positive attention before the race, and I think all that attention from my teammates helped me out.

Q: What are some of your goals before college?

A: For the rest of the season, I want to get the 4×1 record for the outdoor season. I love the way the program is going. I’m really excited to get to work at Stony Brook.

Q: How do you want to be remembered at Division?

A: I want to be seen as someone who is very humble and invested, redirecting energy and positive attention to my teammates. If it weren’t for the positive attention I got from my teammates and the atmosphere, I wouldn’t be where I am today.