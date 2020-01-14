Man Allegedly Exposes Himself In Front Of Levittown Woman

A 32-year-old woman in Levittown, who chose to remain anonymous for this story, called the police after a 21-year-old male suspect allegedly exposed himself to her.

At about 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, the woman was walking to her boyfriend’s home, heading southbound on Jerusalem Avenue. A black Volkswagen Jetta made a three-point turn prior to the light near the East Village Green.

“I wondered why this car pulled over,” the woman said. “I found it odd, but I continued walking. I wish I had crossed the street.”

The woman approached the Jetta, with a young male in the driver’s seat, with his pants and undergarments allegedly below his knees.

“He was completely exposed and staring at me, masturbating,” she said. “I froze in fear for a minute, completely in shock and disbelief. I went to continue walking and thought, ‘What if my 9-year-old daughter was in my shoes right now?’ I was furious and shaking.”

The woman managed to take clear photos of the suspect’s license plate. Police located the suspect shortly after the incident.

This story will be update if further information is provided.