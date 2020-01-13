Levittown Resident Graduates with Academic Excellence Award from Farmingdale State College

Nicole Lau, a resident of Levittown, has graduated from Farmingdale State College with a degree in business management. She also received Farmingdale State College’s Student Award for Academic Excellence.

Lau is also a member of the Sigma Beta Delta honor society.

Each year Farmingdale State College bestows “Awards for Academic Excellence” on two students in each major who have been selected by the faculty as truly outstanding. The primary consideration for selection is the student’s overall grade point average in coursework completed at Farmingdale. Additional consideration is given to exceptional performance in areas including research, internships, special student projects, and contribution to departmental clubs and honor societies.

Farmingdale’s 2019 Winter Commencement saw more than 500 graduates receive their diplomas, with more than 2,000 parents, family, friends, faculty and staff cheering them on.

-Submitted by Farmingdale State College