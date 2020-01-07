Levittown Historical Society Shares Plenty Of Stories

The Levittown Historical Society traveled to a variety of places recently.

President Paul Manton spoke at the Island Trees Library in late October on the “Myths and misconceptions of Levittown.” Vice President Bob Koenig and his wife Jessica operated a table at the Levittown Fire Department’s open house.

In mid-November, Koenig presented a program called, “A world without the Beatles? Impossible” at the Levittown Museum. Manton also spoke about Levittown’s history to the Mineola Historical Society at their museum.

The Levittown Historical Society always looks for more volunteers and docents to help operate their museum. Write to levhistoricalsoc@aol.com or call them at 516-434-7140.

-Submitted by the Levittown Historical Society