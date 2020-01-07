American Legion Post 1711 Holds Holiday Food Drive

American Legion Post 1711 from Levittown recently held their Holiday Food Drive. We received generous donations our friends and neighbors in support of Veterans and other less fortunate families in our community. As a result of the success of the Holiday Food Drive, they were able to provide nine food baskets for including turkeys for Thanksgiving and nine food baskets including hams for Christmas, and other year-end Holidays. All remaining items were donated to a veterans home and a local food bank.

Special thanks go out to the management and staff at the ShopRite supermarket, located at 3901 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage NY 11714 and the Walmart Neighborhood Supermarket, located at 3335 Hempstead Tpke. Levittown, NY 11756. Without their support we would not have been able to spread the holiday cheer to our neighbors. Thank you also to past Commander Henty To, who ran the food drive for Post 1711.

For those of you who would like to join or learn more about American Legion Post 1711 and our community outreach you are welcome to stop by the post, located at 3123 North Jerusalem Rd. Levittown, NY 11756. You can also contact the post at 516-731-9114 or email us at Post171@optimum.net. Follow the post’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Post1711/.

– Submitted by Herb Tracy, third vice commander and public relations officer for American Legion Post 1711