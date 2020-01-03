Local Hero Dies Of 9/11-Related Illness

Family, friends and coworkers said goodbye recently to Scott Johnston of Levittown, who died at the age of 50. He was the beloved husband of Kristin and loving father of Olivia, Hannah, Kaeley, Amelia, Molly, Rebecca and Natalie, as well as the devoted son of JudyAnn and the late Carl. He was the adored brother of Cynthia Young (Daniel) and Alicia Post, and cherished son-in-law of Maureen and James Smith and brother-in-law of Shannon Giudice (Matt) and Kerrianne Mosher (Joel).

Johnson was a NYPD police sergeant in the SRG Unit and served as a September 11th, 2001 first responder. He served as a dedicated ex-captain of the Levittown Fire Department’s Ladder No. 6 and was a member for more than 30 years.

He succumbed to a 9/11-related illness. He leaves behind his wife and seven daughters. May he rest in peace.

—Submitted by Kevin Imm