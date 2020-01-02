Chamber Comes Together With The Joey Foundation

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce had a holiday celebration for its members, along with a toy collection for The Joey Foundation.

The Joey Foundation was founded by Ann Torcivia in memory of her son, who died at 6 years old due to aplastic anemia, a rare disease in which bone marrow stops producing enough blood cells. The Joey Foundation’s mission statement is to positively impact the lives of children.

With the help of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce, along with several other local businesses, The Joey Foundation collected more than 800 toys this holiday season for sick children and for those in need.

—Submitted by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce