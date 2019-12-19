Levittown Family Medicine Joins Chamber

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce officers and the board of directors welcomed Dr. Eric Yousha to the chamber. Dr. Yousha runs a family practice, Levittown Family Medicine at 2870 Hempstead Tpke., Suite 206 in Levittown. For more information on Dr. Yousha’s practice, visit www.levittownfm.com.

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting membership applications for 2020. The Levittown Chamber of Commerce offers a variety of service to its membership, including:

· Ribbon cuttings for new businesses as well as anniversary celebrations for existing businesses

· Regular monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month throughout the year, except in July, featuring professional speakers and offering excellent networking opportunities;

· A monthly Spotlight on Business column featuring a chamber member which appears in local community newspapers, the chamber website, Facebook and is e-mailed to the chamber membership.

· Regular advertising of our members in local newspapers;

· An annual Business to Community Expo offering exhibition opportunities to chamber members;

· Networking opportunities and events

· Membership in the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce and the Levittown Community Council;

· A working relationship with the various community organizations including the Nassau County Police Department, Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh-Levittown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Levittown Property Owners Association Levittown Historical Society, Levittown-Island Trees Youth Council, local school boards, public libraries, veterans organizations, civic organizations and houses of worship;

· Discounted insurance exclusively for chamber members at Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Now is the perfect time to join the chamber. Visit levittownchamber.com for membership information.

-Submitted by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce