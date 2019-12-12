Man Robbed Levittown Gas Station At Knifepoint

The Second Squad reports the details of a robbery that occurred at 3:42 am on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Levittown.

According to detectives, an unknown male suspect armed with a large knife, entered the Exxon gas station, located at 3285 Hempstead Tpke. The suspect approached the male employee victim, 69, and demanded the victim give him the money from the cash register. The victim handed the suspect an undetermined amount of U.S. currency. At that time, the suspect fled the store, ran behind the building and fled on foot in a northernly direction. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a male white, 5’10”, thin build, wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a large red bag. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.