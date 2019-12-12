Levittown Baseball League Lends A Hand

Only a few months after Levittown North Baseball unveiled a mural of its own, the league did something special to give back.

Thanks to donations from Levittowners and people from the surrounding areas, a group of little leaguers in Tireo, Constanza in the Dominican Republic have plenty to be excited about. Not only did the league down south receive plenty of equipment, but they even replicated the mural that was made by Paints By Scully.

“Very cool of them to do this,” Michael Scully, who created Levittown’s mural in April, said on Levittown North Baseball’s Facebook page. “Great job, too. It’s a wonderful representation of how generosity, sports and art can bring us all closer together.”

The Dominican Republic players will now have the chance to enjoy the game they love, all while remembering who made it possible.