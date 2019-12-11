Woman Arrested For Allegedly Leaving 2 Children In Parked Car At Walmart

Third Squad detectives report the arrest of a Bethpage woman for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:15 p.m. in Levittown.

According to detectives, a 911 call was received for two children left unattended in a parked vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the fire lane of the Walmart parking lot, 3335 Hempstead Tpke.

A patrol officer arrived at the scene and observed a 3-year-old child strapped into a car seat and a 9-year-old child sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the engine running. Responding officers gained access to the children through an unlocked door. No injuries were reported. Both children were released to a family member.

Approximately an hour after officers arrived, Erika Martinez, 29, of 431 Central Ave., returned to her vehicle after shopping and was placed under arrest by awaiting officers.

Martinez is charged with two (2) counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child. She will be arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead on 12/11/19.